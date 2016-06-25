PARTYNEXTDOOR, who?

It seems that Kylie Jenner and Tyga like to play with their fans’ emotions – and they’re certainly very good at it. Last night, the two (maybe) exes were seen holding hands together at the premiere of Kanye West‘s controversial “Famous” video.

The photos comes shortly after Tyga posted – and then deleted – a photo of Jenner sitting on his bed. He captioned the photo with “They always come back.” What a gentleman.

Don’t fret if you missed the photo, however. Kylie posted the same image to her own Instagram and tagged Tyga in it. On her butt, because, you know, of course she did.

You have to wonder what PARTYNEXTDOOR makes of all of this. He has yet to comment on Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship news.

Or perhaps we’re getting overzealous and Kylie Jenner and Tyga aren’t actually back together at all. Only Instagram will tell, it seems.

