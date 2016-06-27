In 2009, Chris Brown became infamously well known after a domestic dispute with then girlfriend Rihanna blew up the newsstands. Images of the singer surfaced online, showing her face severely bruised and cut up. The photographs were the result of an argument the couple had while driving and was apparently provoked over a text message Brown received from a former fling. After spending time behind bars, going to counseling, and profusely apologizing to his fans and the general entertainment world, Brown is in hot water again after allegedly threatening his former tour manager Nancy Ghosh.

According to TMZ, Ghosh felt threatened after Brown cursed her out during the singer’s European tour. Brown was allegedly in a drug-induced rage and called her countless derogatory names while the two were trapped on a tour bus together. According to the source, he warned her not to get on his bad side. The argument was originally over Ghosh’s employment terms, but it clearly escalated.

From TMZ,

The day after the incident she fired off an email to Brown’s team … in which she explained she felt unsafe because Chris has been “irrational and high on drugs.” Ghosh also claimed Brown referenced “what he did to Mike G” … and threatened to do the same to her. TMZ broke the story … Chris’ ex-manager, Mike G, sued him for an alleged beatdown.

Ghosh is a renowned tour manager, previously working with artists like Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez. Brown’s reps have yet to comment, but we’re sure something will pop up on social media soon enough.