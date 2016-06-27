John Enochs, a former Indiana University student, just accepted a plea deal after being charged with two rape cases in September of 2015. He agreed to plead guilty to battery with moderate bodily injury in order to get his two rape charges dismissed. He only spent one day in jail.

According to court documents, the victim told police she had been raped at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house at Indiana University in April 2015. She did not know her attacker and repeatedly told him to stop when he tried to have sex with her. Instead of doing as she asked, the attacker held her down in one of the frat rooms before she was eventually able to leave. She suffered a laceration to her genitals.

Security footage showed Enochs entering the room with the victim and her leaving roughly 24 minutes later. When police were investigating the case, another woman came forward with a similar accusation against the former fraternity member. The victim — who agreed to cooperate with investigators — claimed Enochs raped her at the Delta Zeta sorority house on the Bloomington, Indiana campus in October 2013. Enochs was later charged after a DNA test.

The light ruling had social media up in arms.

“Why are all these men getting a slap on the wrist for rape!!! It’s sick I don’t get it,” Facebook user Juleon H. Dove wrote.

Video proof, DNA evidence &John Enochs got 2 rape charges dropped, served 1 day in jail, and has one year on probation.

I'm disgusted. — whitney c (@whit_cravens) June 27, 2016

Why must we live in fear? Why is the responsibility no one's but ours? Why doesn't our pain matter? #rapeculture #johnenochs #brockturner — HazelVerse (@theHazelverse) June 27, 2016

Must be nice to be an over privileged white boy. #rapeculture #johnenochs — Teresa (@tere_nottheresa) June 27, 2016

Too many rapists, white or otherwise stated, are getting away with being a rapist and it's honestly sickening. #johnenochs #brockturner 🖕🏼 — Rica J (@jicaray) June 27, 2016

Enochs was supposed to graduate from Indiana University this year. While he should be spending his senior year in jail, he will presumably be spending it comfortably, at home in Chicago.

[H/T: FOX 59]