Kenny Chesney paid tribute to Philadelphia police officer Christopher Dorman Saturday night during his concert in Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field. It’s nice in theory, except for the fact that Dorman is well and alive.

The 25-year-old Folcroft Borough Police Officer — who was recently shot seven times in the line of duty — is a huge Chensey fan and planned to attend the concert that night. Instead, he was recovering in local hospital, but sent Chesney a video saying “don’t forget me” beforehand. For some reason, Chesney assumed that meant he died.

The Folcroft police department immediately announced the man’s livelihood on Facebook:



By Sunday, Chesney got the message and was presumably embarrassed. So he made a point to make it up to Dorman and called him at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was recovering.

Officer Dorman on the phone with Kenny Chesney!!! He apologized for last night and wants to take Chris out to a football game and grab some beers!! Thank you Kenny!! Posted by Folcroft Borough Police Department on Sunday, June 26, 2016

After announcing the guy was dead, a few beers and an Eagles game is the least he could do. Thank God the man is charming.