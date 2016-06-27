Korean drama Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki is taking Asia by storm. Following his 18-page spread in the June 2016 issue of Marie Claire Korea, he’s moving onto the cover of China’s Harper’s Bazaar.

“It is now Song Joong Ki’s era, and it does not seem to be ending,” wrote Marie Claire on their website. The 30-year-old Hallyu star played Yoo Shi Jin, captain of the South Korean special forces, in the hit Korean drama Descendants of the Sun (aka DOTS). The show, which aired in the spring of 2016, topped Kdrama charts across the board, reaching as high 41.6% in viewer ratings in Seoul and across Korea.

In the story, Yoo Shi Jin is portrayed as playful and charismatic but also brave, skillful, and immensely loyal to his country. Despite having spent 15 years in the military, he is effortlessly good with the ladies, balancing the delicate act of flattery with harmless teasing. If this is not the epitome of male perfection, I don’t know what is.

When asked if his personality matched his character in Descendants of the Sun, Song believes Shi Jin is just a dream.

“I don’t think a guy like Yoo Shi Jin exists in the world. I’m just a normal guy who is old-fashioned and a bit serious.”

What would it be like to date Asia’s Brad Pitt? “My dating style is not that special,” said Song, “But I have no plans to go public if I get into a relationship. I will do my best to preserve the emotion for the person that I like, but I also want to keep it a secret for that person.”

Before Asia’s #1 heartthrob is snatched up by a She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, let’s treat ourselves to some of Song Joong Ki’s hottest photos.

