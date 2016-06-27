Yohel Gattaz was fired from his cheerleading coach gig after allegedly molesting one of the team’s cheerleaders. The former coach taught for the Desert Storm Elite, one of Arizona’s leading cheer squads, with a roster of regional, national and world titles to its name. The 21-year-old was working with the team for a year before he was fired in May.

He was arrested and charged with one count of child molestation, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of aggravated assault on a minor. According to ABC 15,

The court paperwork says that Phoenix police received a report on May 17 and contacted the victims’ mother. The mother reported to police that another child may also have been victimized by Gattaz. The other victim’s mother contacted the Scottsdale Police department. Both 14-year-old girls reported to to police that in separate incidents they were inappropriately touched by Gattaz, one saying she tried to ‘roll away’ from Gattaz but he grabbed her and pulled her back toward him. The other victim told Gattaz, “This isn’t right, this is illegal.”

However, Eric Contreras, the owner of the gym where the team practiced, stressed that no abuse took place on his property. He added that Gattaz passed a background check before taking on the leadership role. Despite his statement, parents remain concerned and have sent countless emails regarding additional victims.

Yohel Gattaz is due to appear in court on July 1 and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

