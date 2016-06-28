So your heart’s been broken and you’re down in the dumps. Besides consuming several pints of Ben and Jerry’s, the best way to cope with a breakup is to distract yourself, preferably with great movies. Here are some suggestions to get you through the BS.

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is the epitome of a girl power movie. Elle has just been dumped, and how does she mourn? By getting into Harvard Law School! If Elle Woods can pull herself together and get accepted into a top institution, you can pick yourself up off the couch and move on with your life. Not only does Elle succeed and graduate with honors, but she learns that there’s more to life than trying to impress a man.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Putting a humorous twist on a sad breakup story, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a classic for when you’ve just been dumped. Peter’s long-term famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall just ended their relationship, so he jets off to Hawaii in order to forget about her. What occurs is a series of heartwarming, funny events that eventually teach Peter to find someone more compatible.

27 Dresses

Our protagonist Jane is a serial wedding-attendee, although career-driven and single herself. However, when her younger sister becomes engaged to the man of her dreams, Jane must learn to not only cope, but to move forward with her life. Consequentially, she meets the man of her dreams when she least expects it.

500 Days of Summer

We’ve all had our obsessions, and in this case, Tom is completely wrapped up in a girl named Summer. While he is a hopeless romantic and is always itching for love, Summer has no intention to get serious. This movie exemplifies the trope of the manic pixie dream girl, and the destruction that follows chasing after those idolizations.

Paper Towns

“What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more then a person” says author John Green, who penned the novel the movie is based off of. Supermodel Cara Delevigne wows us as this movie’s manic pixie dream girl, whom main character Quentin spends his entire youth lusting over. What follows is a series of adventures, heartbreaks, and laughable moments.

One Direction: This is Us

Complete with five crooning British boys, what more could you need? This is the perfect concert DVD/biography to take your mind off of your heartbreak completely. This is Us has concert footage and biographical accounts of all the heartthrobs, perfect for taking your mind off of your lousy ex.

Eat Pray Love

Based on the best selling book, Eat Pray Love has captivated the hearts and imaginations of women everywhere. Liz Gilbert, after facing horrible depression and a tumultuous divorce, surprises her family and friends by uprooting her life to pursue a life of pleasure in Italy, India, and Bali. This journey of self-discovery is a tear-jerker, and is relatable to all women who have experienced some sort of hardship.

Bridget Jones Diary

Bridget is your quintessential English spinster. She is in her early thirties, single, and spends the majority of her time trying to better herself or reading self-help books. In spite of a destructive in-office relationship, Bridget learns that the best way to find love is by being herself.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Perhaps the ultimate breakup movie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind deals with a particularly painful breakup, in which both partners undergo a serious procedure to forget the memories of their ex. Joel begins the process and starts to forget his ex Clementine, only to meet again and start their relationship anew.

Love Actually

Not just a holiday movie, Love Actually is an adorable film following the love lives of many different characters. We have the privilege of seeing characters fall in love and out of love, and finding the courage to express their feelings. Some characters are rebuilding their lives from a failed relationship, but the message to retain hope is construed throughout the movie, allowing for a positive, truthful message for viewers.