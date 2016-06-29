When Chauncy Black walked up to Matt White outside of a Kroger store and offered to carry his groceries to his car in exchange for a box of donuts, he had no idea that his whole life was about to change. White accepted Black’s offer and decided to take him shopping for much more than just donuts.

“He said that he had come all the way out here with the hopes of someone buying him something to eat because he and his mother had nothing at home,” White wrote in a Facebook post. “So, needless to say, he and I went on a shopping spree. We had so much fun! We got cereal and chips and frozen veggies, pizza, Cheerios, melons and pasta, peanut butter, milk, soap tooth brushes, just a little bit of everything.”

“Just a little bit of everything,” indeed.

During their shopping spree, White learned that Black is a straight-A student who picks up odd jobs whenever he can in order to support his sick mother. White dropped Black off at home after their trip so that Black did not have to take the bus.

“He and his mom had nothing,” White wrote. “They didn’t even have beds or furniture. They were sleeping on pads made out of sleeping bags. They had two lamps and nothing in their fridge.”

In response to what he saw, White started a GoFundMe page in Black’s honor. The original goal of the page was to raise enough money to purchase Black a push lawn mower – which costs about $250 – so that he could begin his own lawn service. Instead, the page has since gone viral and has raised over $300,000 in only 14 days.

The money raised will be placed into a trust fund that will be used to fund Black’s education and get his family into a new home, White told WMC Action News 5. The family will also be meeting with financial advisers to ensure that the money is put to good use.

