Ian Connor’s name has been in the news lately, but most barely know who he is. The creative consultant — who, according to Hot New Hip Hop, does everything from styling, to social media, to modeling, to rapping, and has a close relationship with Kanye West — has been brought into the limelight after women started accusing him of rape. The initial allegations started in April, when seven women came forward with accusations. But in an interview with the Daily Beast, Amber Rose says the number is closer to 21.

When asked about Connor, Rose spoke about the allegations and the numerous women who have approached her with their own stories:

Because I have my SlutWalk, all of the women [who’ve accused Ian Connor] have reached out to me as well. They want to come to my SlutWalk and tell their story on my stage. I have that platform for them to do so. I’m not a lawyer. I can’t prosecute anyone or say, “What she’s saying is exactly the truth.” I wasn’t there. Honestly, seven came out and I’m pretty sure 21 women have reached out to me so far. So I’m assuming there are more [stories] coming out. It’s innocent until proven guilty, but when you have 21 women from all over the world that do not know each other but have similar stories, it gets to the point where it’s like … enough.

Considering society’s treatment of rape cases and its victims, her words strike a chord. Will any amount of victims ever be enough?

Malika Anderson, a senior at Emory University, was the first to come out against Ian Connor in a blog post titled “Ian Connor Is a Rapist, and I Know Firsthand.”

“I pursued charges against Ian Connor for raping me,” she wrote. “Yes, that’s right folks, Ian Connor–the fashion nigga people love to stan for–is a rapist. My detective never said I couldn’t talk about my case, but I decided not to because I wanted to get everything taken care of before I spoke about it publicly.”

“I am speaking now because my case is basically closed. And I am finally ready to share my entire story. I want the world to know who they are praising… I know the truth. And I know that I did not want to have sex with Ian Connor. He raped me.”

Since the accusations, Connor’s relationships with A$AP Mob and Kanye West have started to crumble. Many of the A$AP Mob members have even come out against him on Twitter.

Every time I see u I'm gonna fuck you up, Evrytime u dirty fucking rapist @souljaian #Eveytime — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) June 23, 2016

Word ?! @souljaian get security bro asap — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) June 23, 2016

VLONE THUG. I want hit no lil nigga on camera. He love the cams and will die by the cams. I'll see u after dark in the park . No cameras — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) June 23, 2016

u don't want two charges already added to the 10 u got. I even kno a girl u did wrong. That so called girl I stole from u? 🤔 — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) June 23, 2016

Fuck me , fuck @TOASTOTHEGOD , fuck rocky? Fuck @kanyewest? All the niggas that got u here? 😩😩😇 u on ya vlone? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/v4n3AirTVO — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) June 23, 2016

A fight also broke out in Paris last Thursday between Connor, Theophilus London, A$AP Bari, A$AP Rocky, and Virgil Abloh, which allegedly started when London brought up Connor’s rape allegations

Damn Ian Connor punched the shit out of Theophilus London. https://t.co/4UCf36RsbF — Kenny N. (@phillycustoms) June 23, 2016

Despite the controversy, Kanye West has remained silent on the matter.