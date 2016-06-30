Krit McClean is a super hot, super ripped, supermodel who was jumping around Times Square’s TKTS booth earlier this morning completely naked. Talk about a good morning.

The 21-year-old model drew a massive crowd before 8 a.m. this morning after he pranced around the TKTS red stairs screaming “Donald Trump where are you, Donald Trump where the f–k are you?!” sans clothing. The bizarre behavior went on for over an hour and completely stopped morning rush hour traffic, which you know, New Yorkers love.

According to the New York Post, “witnesses said that McClean – wearing a yellow shirt and black pants – first screamed at a random woman, took off his wristwatch, threw it at her and then disrobed near the Disney store at West 46th Street.”

For a brief moment, McClean put his clothes back on then stripped again, ran up the red stairs on top of the TKTS booth at West 47th Street and Seventh Avenue, and started shouting obscenities. He then made his way to a ledge 20 feet off the ground and spat at police officers.

He then taunted the officers, repeatedly pulled at his penis, and performed what looks to be a bizarre version of a workout routine.

McClean eventually jumped from the ledge and narrowly missed the massive airbag police deployed for him, while bystanders speculated his motive. But Denise Spatarella, a 60-year-old Lower East Sider said it best: “He must be high – you can see he’s not well.”

Naked nimrod in Times Square threatening to jump, taunting/spitting at police. Won’t end well. pic.twitter.com/O0994PD7vD — SP19hockey (@SP19hockey) June 30, 2016

McClean was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries in stable condition.

On the bright side, the show wasn’t all that bad, considering McClean is 6-foot-2 model with chiseled abs. That’s better than any cup of morning coffee, if you ask me.

