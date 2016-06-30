Masturbation: nearly everyone does it. According to the folks over at Planned Parenthood, studies have shown that about 7 out of 10 adult men and more than 5 out of 10 adult women masturbate. Not only does it feel good, but it’s been proven to actually improve physical and mental health.

If that’s not enough for you, though, now, every time you get off, you can also fund several charities.

Say hello to IJustCame.org, the newest porn site on the internet—with a twist. Whenever someone watches a video on their site, IJustCame will donate a penny to one of three charities: the Movember Foundation, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, and the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization founded by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay which helps those who’ve been sexually assaulted.

However, each user is limited to two “donations” per day with a waiting period of 15 minutes in between each donation.

It’s a venture created by two Stanford undergrads, who reportedly came up with the idea after a night out drinking. For obvious reasons, they’ve chosen to remain anonymous.

“We launched a private version anonymously, and raised $1,000 for charity in a very short time,” one of them told the Huffington Post. “You can do the math on how many scenes were viewed, but that gave us the confidence to move forward.”

While the organization is still in its infancy, they hope that, one day, it could contribute millions of dollars to these charities, which focus on issues that the porn industry has been accused of promoting, including sexual assault, rape and revenge porn.

Really, at this point, it would be irresponsible not to masturbate.