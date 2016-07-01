Staples doesn’t cross many people’s minds often, except it’s time to go back to go back to school shopping. With that being said, it makes sense why the company keeps a low profile on social media, only retweeting other people’s posts about the store — until now.

Earlier this week, Kris Jenner announced on Twitter that her ‘Elegance’ necklace was available for purchase-only online. Followers were dumbfounded when looking at the necklace that’s beyond the definition of elegance. Jenner’s pearl necklace retails for $175 and people are not having it. The necklace is composed of linked up silver clips, that closely resemble paperclips, and several pearls.

My new 'Elegance' necklace is available now, exclusively online! https://t.co/FRcZp2VqjZ pic.twitter.com/2Da4vk51Tp — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 28, 2016

Ensue the confused and hilarious tweets.

im kms a paperclip necklace??? that is NOT elegance or whatever. that is 3rd grade chic!!! Toddlers&Tiaras, b!! — the britney spears of soothsayers (@CASSTASTR0PHE) June 28, 2016

Staples didn’t keep quiet this time and awoke from a 10-year hiatus on Twitter by posting a clever response.

Twitters users were surprised but pleased.

Jesus, I wasn't ready for this drag of the year! pic.twitter.com/fOSO0ZOffH — Check 4 a neck (@Beyoncemyroc) July 1, 2016

Staples has outdone itself and re-entered the Twitter world with a bang. Keep the Kardashian hate coming, Staples!

[H/T: Bro Bible]