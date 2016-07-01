The 33-year-old actor, who found fame playing Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman in the hit comedy series Glee, is a multi-talented singer-songwriter/composer/musician. But it’s hard to say how much longer we’ll be seeing Mark Salling sing on TV.

Last month, the Texan actor was charged with possession of thousands of photos and videos of child pornography. He got axed from his starring villain role in Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets. But that’s not the end of it. Trial begins July 12. If Salling is convicted of the child pornography charges, he’s essentially looking at 40 years in prison.

Looking back on his glory days, Salling had everything going for him. For the television show Glee, he sang on cover versions of various songs including; “Sweet Caroline”, “Only the Good Die Young”, “The Lady Is a Tramp”, “Run Joey Run”, “Beth”, “Good Vibrations” and “Fat Bottomed Girls”. While the show was being filmed, Salling paid tribute to the cast of Glee by writing a song and creating a video entitled “Chillin’ on Glee'”, which featured various cast and crew members.

40 years in prison is a long ass time. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, and have a look at the actor’s better days before he got himself in trouble.

