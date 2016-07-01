The 2016 Rio Olympics is steadily approaching and teams across the world are preparing their hardest in order take home an Olympic medal. Many people are looking forward to the games and one game in particular is beach volleyball. 48 beach volleyball teams are expected to participate this year. Both men and women teams will play this year on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

For beach volleyball fans, the time has come for you to watch a lot of beach volleyball. Get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and spend a few days completely engrossed in your television.

You can the 2016 Beach Volleyball Olympics on NBC or NBC Sport from August 6-21. If you are watching the Olympics live, you do not need cable or dish authentication. If you are recording the beach volleyball games, you need to log into your cable provider and follow the steps from there.

Beach Volleyball Olympic Trial Date, Time & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday and Thursday, August 17 and 18, 2016

Time: 9:00 pm EST

TV Channel: NBC and NBC Sports

Location: Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro

How To Watch 2016 Beach Volleyball Olympics Online & TV

The Beach Volleyball Olympics is available to watch on the following cable providers:

– Verizon Fios

– Comcast (Xfinity)

– Direct TV

– BrightHouse Networks

– Time Warner Cable

– Optimum