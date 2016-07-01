America has its own problems with rape culture. When Brock Turner stepped out of that court house with a sentence lighter than anyone expected, it was a slap in the face. But according to YouTube video blogger NinchiBoy, who’s known for his comedy videos, it’s also a huge problem in Latin America. And he has something to say about it.

In a video titled, “Guy Has Sex With Drunk Girl,” the vlogger is seen walking towards a sleeping woman surrounded by alcohol bottles. While passed out on the couch, NinchiBoy starts to undress her, only to then cover her up with a blanket.

In the video, he explains that drunk women should be treated with such respect. “This video is a clear example of how men should treat women,” he says. “It’s done so you can get yourselves together and treat them the way they deserve.”

The video comes after a string of sexual assault attacks on drunk women in Latin America, which caused bursts of protests in Brazil and Argentina.