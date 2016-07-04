Shay Mitchell is best known for playing the friendly and athletic Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars. Before landing this role though, the Canadian native was a successful model working around the world in cities like Hong Kong, Barcelona and Bangkok.

Mitchell eventually returned back to Canada to study acting which paid off because she landed significant roles in shows like Degrassi: The Next Generation and Aaron Stone. She also guest starred in Rookie Blue and in Sean Paul’s music video “Hold My Hand.”

Mitchell is the spokesperson for Pantene, American Eagle, Nike and Biore. She also supported the non-profit organization against sex trafficking, Somaly Mam Foundation, until it shut down in 2014.

Although Mitchell has been busy working on Pretty Little Liars the last several years, she has begun to expand her horizons by working on the big screen. The 29-year-old actress co-starred next to famous ladies like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson in the romantic comedy Mother’s Day.

We wonder what the 5 foot seven beauty will do next. Mitchell’s style is sexy and elegant. She loves solid colors like black, white and red. But she’s not afraid to play around with patterns. Check out Shay Mitchell’s best looks through the years.

