Brittany Aäe, an endurance athlete and coach, was fed up with being called “small” despite being 39 weeks pregnant and broke her silence. Although her pregnancy was full, Brittany’s abs were still visible and it drove people to tell her she must be doing something wrong.
But when she saw Tess Holiday’s baby bump, also at 39 weeks, Brittany realized that no woman was spared from body shaming. Brittany took to Instagram to discuss this culture with a side-by-side photo captioned, “Why does society shame women whose bodies do not adhere to some narrow notion of false normalcy?”
View this post on Instagram
in this image these two women are at about the same stage in their pregnancies – 39 weeks. that is the gorgeous @tessholliday looking boss on the left and me with the defined abs on the right. she is a voluptuous model and I am a sinewy mountain athlete. both of us are shamed for our size – she for her roundness and me for my smallness. both of us are having or had healthy pregnancies as validated by our healthcare providers. both of us are making empowered choices about our personal health. ✨why does our society shame women whose bodies do not adhere to some narrow notion of false normalcy? ✨ let's instead keep our thoughts and words about other people's size to ourselves. pregnancy is tough enough without also being body shamed. #effyourbeautystandards #momshame
“I am a big fangirl of Tess’s—she’s gorgeous, and she is intelligent, and I realized that we were at this same stage of our pregnancies and people were shaming both of us for our sizes,” she told Elle.com. Brittany also applauded Holiday’s #EffYourBeautyStandards movement.
The athletic mom, who is an active mountain climber based in Washington, explained she posted the photo on her Instagram because she was tired of “the general idea that women’s bodies are somehow public property.” Brittany felt like this after receiving a lot of unwanted advice from individuals who were concerned after learning she was continuing her professional training during her pregnancy.
View this post on Instagram
one thing I love about living here are quick afternoon sessions on a hump of obscure rock snuck in after the duties of the day are complete. last night in particular a redtail vibrated sawwing ponderosa rafters while we followed the seam upward. my seventh day on real rock since the spring melt! #pregnantathlete #thirdtrimester
Brittany shared her experience on social media with the hashtag #pregnantultrarunning and her blog. “My body is not just a fetus carrier. I am also another being,” she said. Her main goal was to eliminate the notion that working out while pregnant is something to fear. “My body is not just a fetus carrier. I am also another being,” said Brittany.
It’s also the reason why she has posted photos of her body postpartum. It’s been a month since she’s given birth but she’s already back to her pre-baby size! Brittany insists though, it’s not to brag, but to inspire others.
View this post on Instagram
throughout pregnancy I was so scared of how my body would look and feel after pregnancy. as a mind-body athlete, my body is my sacred vehicle for gnostic movement, my only home, my treasure. I couldn't bear the thought of ringing in my big 3-0 (two weeks from now!) in a body that didn't feel like home. so, after overthinking it too much this is me two weeks before pregnancy, twenty weeks pregnant, thirty nine weeks pregnant (and actually in labor), and one week postpartum. when I was at the gym each day taking these photos I did the same workout: ten pitches in the 5.10-5.11 range followed by a run. happy to report that, in that last image, I felt STRONGER than in the first image. I am sharing not to brag, to make others feel bad about their own unique journeys, or to put any 'should's out there. I share to dispel fear other pregnant athletes might hold about their own post-pregnancy bodies. please allow these images to broaden your idea of what a 'normal' pregnant and postpartum body looks like. once again I feel at home in my body – except this body just got done blood doping for ten months while wearing a progressive weight vest. I'm coming for you, Bust tha Move! #pregnantathlete
“What I am doing right now is I am ignoring what society says about the female body, and allowing physiology to take over—and our physiology is really strong!” she said. “The female body is the ultimate endurance athlete. People were just not thinking about pregnancy like that.”
“They were thinking about it in terms of a symptomatic experience, and not one of growth,” Brittany continued. “I want to share this really positive, supportive experience with people, while communicating that this is possible for anyone.”