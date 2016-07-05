Author, Nobel Laureate, and Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel has left an incredible mark on the world. His memoir Night, about his time in the horrific concentration camp Auschwitz, has been a staple in understanding the horrors of the Holocaust and (most importantly) understanding what it means to be human. There are no words that can do this incredible man justice for his work as a human rights activist. And while Elie Wiesel passed away at the age of 87 on June 2nd 2016, his inspirational work lives on through his teachings and his words. Here are the top fifteen most powerful Elie Wiesel quotes.

“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.”

“There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.”

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.”

“No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Only racists make them.”

“There are victories of soul and spirit. Sometimes you lose, even if you win.”

“Peace is our gift to each other.”

“When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.”

“Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must – at that moment – become the center of the universe.”

“Action is the only remedy to indifference; the most insidious danger of all.”

“For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile”

“Once you bring life into the world, you must protect it. We must protect it by changing the world.”

“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory,, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.”

“Our obligation is to give meaning to life in doing so to overcome the passive, indifferent life.”

“Someone who hates one group will end up hating everyone- and ultimately, hating himself or herself.”