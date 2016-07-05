Hillary Clinton will not face charges from the FBI, however her use of classified information left the FBI director James Comey calling her “extremely careless.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was under investigation over a private email server set up for her to use as secretary of state. Clinton was interviewed Saturday morning for over three and a half hours by eight officials at the FBI Headquarters in Washington. Investigators had one question in mind: Did the actions of Mrs. Clinton or her staff rise to the level of criminal mishandling of classified information?

“Although we did not find clear evidence that secretary Clinton” or her aides willfully broke a law, “there is evience that they were extremely careless in their handling of classified information.” From The Guardian,

Seven of the eight chains that included top-secret information included emails sent by and received by secretary Clinton, he says. “Extremely careless,” he called it. “Any reasonable person in secretary Clinton’s position” “should have known” the information was sensitive, Comey says, and should have acted differently. “None of these emails should have been on any kind of classified system.” But the servers were “not even supported by any kind of full-time security staff,” like commercially available email would be. Comey says the security culture at the state department was weak in general. They did not find evidence that Clinton’s email was hacked directly, but “we do assess that hostile actors did gain access to private personal email accounts” that corresponded with Clinton’s account.

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump had a lot to say about the verdict, considering he’s been using the controversy in his favor throughout his run for the GOP ticket.

The system is rigged. General Petraeus got in trouble for far less. Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

A Bernie Sanders spokesperson told ABC News that the FBI’s decision will not change his decision to stay in the race.

Sanders spokesperson says FBI announcement re Clinton emails will not impact the senator's decision to stay in the race — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) July 5, 2016

