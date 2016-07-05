If there’s one place you’d think people would leave the hate at home, it’s a wedding. But despite celebrating a day literally dedicated to love, someone is always bound to ruin someone else’s good time. This time, it happened to be Liz Krueger’s.

When attending a friend’s wedding, Krueger, a fitness instructor who’s in amazing shape and not afraid to show it, became the target of strangers’ bullying after attending the event in a stunning minidress. For some reason, people took offense to that, because people are a**holes.

“If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90-degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I’m standing alone,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since gone viral. According to Krueger, someone even spilled beer down her arm on a dare because she was “a target.”

Rather than go off on a tyrannical rage (ahem, I may or may not have done that if I were in her position), Krueger started a movement in hopes of getting women to support one another instead of put each other down.

“If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with#KruegerKindness and let’s kill all the mean girls with kindness,” she wrote. “We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!!”



Here, here! Let’s have each other’s backs, not put each other down.