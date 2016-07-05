If there’s one place you’d think people would leave the hate at home, it’s a wedding. But despite celebrating a day literally dedicated to love, someone is always bound to ruin someone else’s good time. This time, it happened to be Liz Krueger’s.
When attending a friend’s wedding, Krueger, a fitness instructor who’s in amazing shape and not afraid to show it, became the target of strangers’ bullying after attending the event in a stunning minidress. For some reason, people took offense to that, because people are a**holes.
“If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90-degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I’m standing alone,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since gone viral. According to Krueger, someone even spilled beer down her arm on a dare because she was “a target.”
If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90 degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I'm standing alone. As quote " it was a dare from her friends, bc I was a target." And then proceed to spill a full beer down my arm👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Just one of maaaaany acts of kindness of the night! Yup. That happened. Good thing for thick skin, being able to laugh at things and not take it personally, and good friends/hubby by my side 👭👬👫👯 #adultsarebullystoo Regardless, we had one heck of s fun night and no "grown" women's comments/glares could bring me down as a wedding guest:)
Rather than go off on a tyrannical rage (ahem, I may or may not have done that if I were in her position), Krueger started a movement in hopes of getting women to support one another instead of put each other down.
“If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with#KruegerKindness and let’s kill all the mean girls with kindness,” she wrote. “We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!!”
I'm starting my own kindness movement #KruegerKindness! Whether it's just a party of 1 (me), or others want to join me! I'm going to actively make it a priority to do good things for other women, every single day from here on out. I'm hoping to inspire others to do the same, just as I have with fitness journey. Anything as simple as a complimenting a women daily, buying them a coffee/lunch, taking the time to speak to someone who's in a hard place, volunteering with girls who have been bullied, getting to know women deeper than surface level and making a point myself to not judge a book by its cover on a daily basis. A movement for women, by women, and it's starting with me! If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with #KruegerKindness and let's kill all the mean girls with kindness. We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!! Who's with me!? #kruegerkindess #killemwithkindness #nomeangirls #nobullying #womankind #liftup #empower #rolemodels #kindessallaround #makeadifference #bekind #supporteachother #respect #complimeny #listen #care #share #girlpower #strength #haveavoice #beheard #cometogether
Today be proud of your country and be proud of yourself! This world needs more love, and less hate. 🇺🇸❤️ I hope #KruegerKindness can continue to be spread worldwide bc hatred isn't something specific to me and my situation, it's everywhere. Happy 4th of July! Do something kind today while you're out celebrating. Our country needs a big ole hug right about now! #KruegerKindness #4thofJuly #worldwide #peace #happiness #love #proudtobeanamerican #proudofmyself #kindness #hugsandkisses #fireworks #dogood #bebetter #stophate #nobullying
Here, here! Let’s have each other’s backs, not put each other down.