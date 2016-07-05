Spaghetti carbonara, meaty olives, a split of cold white wine — summer doesn’t get much better than that. Except this: pasta, that glorious meal you’ve been avoiding all bikini season in hopes of slimming down, doesn’t make you fat. It’s actually associated with slimmer waistlines.

Have you ever heard anything more glorious?

In a survey of 23,000 people by the Department of Epidemiology, I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed in Pozzilli, Italy, researchers discovered the “pasta element” of the Mediterranean diet is linked to reduced likelihood of abdominal fatness. Goodbye love handles, hello bikini abs. Thanks pasta!

Sadly, it’s not that simple. You don’t get a free pass to load up on pounds of macaroni salad. The study pointed out that pasta does not cause the reduction of BMI, it’s just associated with it. Neuromed also noted that Italians tend to eat smaller portions of pasta, as it’s considered a primo instead of the main dish.

“By analyzing anthropometric data of the participants and their eating habits” says George Pounis in a news release, “we have seen that consumption of pasta, contrary to what many think, is not associated with an increase in body weight, rather the opposite. Our data show that enjoying pasta according to individuals’ needs contributes to a healthy body mass index, lower waist circumference and better waist-hip ratio.”

Licia Lacoviello, head of the molecular epidemiology and nutritional lab at Neuromed said, “cutting out pasta all together is not a correct attitude.” Instead, we should absolutely “mangia” in moderate amounts.

“We’re talking about a fundamental component of Italian Mediterranean tradition, and there is no reason to do without it,” she said.

Carb-nivores, time to indulge.