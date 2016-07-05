Two words that describe American diver Steele Johnson, are young and sexy.

At the age of 20, this diver is joining his hot teammate David Boudia, and heading to the 2016 Rio games.

What you might not know about Johnson, is that his journey to the summer games hasn’t been easy.

According to an article posted on Indianapolis Star, Johnson has memory loss from an incident Jan. 21, 2009. The then-12-year-old struck his head on the concrete platform and had his “scalp ripped in half,” he said. Though he has faced this difficult journey, it hasn’t stopped him from perusing his dream.

