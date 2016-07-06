Gretchen Carlson, a former FOX News host and Miss America winner, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against CEO Roger Ailes, claiming she was fired because she refused his sexual advances. Carlson announced her departure from the network earlier today on her Facebook page.

The Real Story host was terminated June 23, the final day of her contract, but Carlson claims there’s more to the situation than that. She says she was the victim of sexual harassment, and her termination was in a retaliation for denying the CEO’s sexual advances as well as questioning the unequal treatment of women in the company.

“I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago,” Ailes allegedly told Carlson in a meeting last September. “Then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better.” In response, Carlson tried to discuss the ongoing discriminatory treatment against women in the newsroom, but Ailes was relentless. “Sometimes problems are easier to solve [that way],” Ailes allegedly stated.

She also accused Ailes of constant sexually-charged comments and that he called her a “man hater” who tries to “show up the boys.”

CNN reporter Tom Kludt posted a more elaborate message on his Twitter account concerning the new lawsuit:

Wow. Gretchen Carlson files sexual harassment suit against Fox News chief Roger Ailes. pic.twitter.com/OIdSd3Xk5f — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) July 6, 2016

He elaborated:

Gretchen Carlson was fired by Fox News last month. She alleges Ailes said that they "should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago" — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) July 6, 2016

Per @gabrielsherman's biography, here's what Roger Ailes said about Gretchen Carlson winning Miss America pic.twitter.com/8e7obGXnDD — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) July 6, 2016

Sexism in the workplace at its finest. Will anyone actually be penalized for it? Let’s wait and see.