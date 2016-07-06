Look, we all have our preferences. I happen to enjoy a good Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike when going to dinner on a Wednesday night, but I’m down to get a cocktail with a Heath Ledger doppelganger on the weekends too. Discrimination isn’t sexy, nor is beating someone down because of who they are. But some people can’t help themselves, like the folks of Reddit, who listed the least attractive qualities in women around the world.

Needless to say, their responses were all over the board.





















F*ck you, I love high-waisted pants. To each their own, I guess.