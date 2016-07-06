You Zhou, a 27-year-old Facebook employee, was arrested Tuesday in his Palo Alto home after he allegedly raped his friend at knifepoint late last month. The Californian was arrested without incident and charged with rape, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, is in her 20s, and came forward to police the day after the incident occurred last month. According to the Daily Mail, the victim told police that she went out to dinner with Zhou and other friends the night of the rape, Friday, June 24. She then dropped Zhou off at his home but was invited inside after she complained about being tired. He offered her a class of water and invited her in to rest.

Once inside his home, the victim claims Zhou “raped her [and] prevented her from leaving by holding a knife,” according to a Palo Alto police statement. Several hours later, she was able to escape the house and drive away.

“She essentially distracted him momentarily, and she was able to get out the front door to her car,” said Palo Alto Sgt. James Reifschneider. Police found enough evidence to arrest Zhou a week later at his home. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning around 7:50 a.m. and is currently being held on $500,000 bail at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Zhou got his masters degree in management science and engineering from Columbia University. He has worked as a business analyst for Facebook since April.

VIEW GALLERY