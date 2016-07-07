Since Donald Trump clinched the coveted Republican nominee spot, there’s been a lot of speculation as to who the reality-star-turned-politician will choose as his running mate for the fast-approaching November election. There have been some names tossed around, from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

“A lot of people are calling me that you wouldn’t even think about. They want to have their names thrown into the hat,” Trump said Wednesday in a phone interview with Fox News. But Trump’s son, Eric Trump, has his own suggestion: Ivanka Trump.

Yesterday morning on the show Fox and Friends, Eric Trump explained that his sister has exactly what it takes to serve as their father’s vice president.

“She’s got the beautiful looks…She’s smart, smart, smart. She’s certainly got my vote,” said Eric Trump.

Eric Trump isn’t the only one Tennessee senator Bob Corker, who just withdrew himself from consideration as Donald Trump’s running mate, agrees with him. “His best running mate, by the way, would be Ivanka,” Corker told CNN’s Manu Raju during an interview on Capitol Hill. While Corker said he was aware that this option “would not pass muster,” he said he found Ivanka “most impressive.”

The businesswoman and mother of three has been vocal in her support of her father and his campaign. It’s also rumored that she was the driving force behind the firing of his long-time campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. Of course, the constitution mandates that all candidates—presidential and vice presidential—be at least 35 years old. It’s a hurdle that Ivanka, at 34, is just about to clear. Her birthday is in October, just nine days before the election.