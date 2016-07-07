After his passionate speech at the BET awards, Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy was under extreme scrutiny, leading to a petition from fans to get him fired from the show. While creator Shonda Rhimes quickly spoke out against this, tweeting, “Um, people? Boo don’t need a petition #shondalandrules.”

Here’s the full speech, ICYMI:

On July 3rd, Jesse spoke out for the first time on Twitter about the petition:

Do not promote empty people & their tantrums. Pure clickbait to gain followers, attention & money, for themselves, not you. Never you. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 3, 2016

Yesterday, Williams continued to stand up to the media for “promoting their cowardly intolerance” as the petition gained more followers. He also says that, the petition to get him fired has “not a single sane sentence in their claim, not one.”

Williams also bravely spoke out on police brutality and the “spontaneous execution” of Alton Stirling, killed in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 6th.

1) In the interest of time, would ye noble patriots please provide a list of infractions punishable by spontaneous public execution? Thanks! — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 6, 2016

2) Upon receipt of this list, we'll return to our quarters and study up, eager to enjoy freedoms of white mass murders. #LIFEHACK — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 6, 2016

3) You chumps will NEVER provide this list… We see through you. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 6, 2016

There is too much tragedy in the world today. Hopefully Jesse and other courageous activists continue to speak out on injustice and oppression, and strive to make this world a better, more accepting, and safer place.