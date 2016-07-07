Warning: This post contains graphic content.

A woman who live-streamed the death of her boyfriend after he was shot by a police officer has gone viral, prompting protests in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

In the video posted on Facebook Live, Lavish Reynolds tells viewers that she and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Philando Castile, were pulled over for a busted tail light by a “Chinese police officer.” Castile is conscious but bleeding badly.

She explains that the cop asked Castile to show him his ID, then shot him “four or give times” when he reached for it.

Shortly after the video begins, Castile dies and slumps over. The police officer’s gun is still seen pointed at him. Reynolds’ daughter is in the back seat of the car during the entire incident.

“He just shot his arm off,” says Reynolds.

“I told him not to reach for it!” the cop screams, sounding shaken and upset. “I told him to get his hand open.”

Castile did have a pistol on him, but Reynolds said he was licensed to carry.

Again, this video is quite disturbing. Use your own discretion before viewing.

Protesters gathered outside Governor Mark Dayton’s residence in Saint Paul at 3 a.m. demanding for him to wake up and speak to them. They shouted, “No justice, no peace,” and chanted Castile’s name.