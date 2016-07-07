According to the great philosopher Cyndi Lauper, “girls just wanna have fun,” and, apparently, they sure know how to do it. A new report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England found that women are more likely to feel more worthwhile than men and are generally happier, however, men are slowly but surely catching up. Additionally, the same report revealed that women are more prone to anxiety.

In the survey a large sample of UK adults—16 years old and and older—were asked the following questions:

Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?

To what extent do you feel the things you do in your life are worthwhile?

How happy did you feel yesterday?

How anxious did you feel yesterday?

The participants were then asked to respond on a scale of zero to ten, with zero being “not at all” and ten being “completely.” In the latest results, average scores were 7.7 for life satisfaction, 7.8 for feeling that what you do in life is worthwhile, 7.5 out of 10 for happiness the previous day, and 2.9 out of 10 for anxiety.

Pervious surveys have gone that women were significantly happier than men, but that difference has since shrunk so as to be practically nonexistent. But women are still more prone to anxiety disorders—defined by excessive fear, restlessness, and muscle tension—which are extremely debilitating and can increase the risk of depression and suicide in the sufferer.

“It could be because of differences in brain chemistry and hormone fluctuations,” said Olivia Remes from the department of health at Cambridge University. It may also have to do with lifestyle and coping mechanisms.Women tend to be more prone to stress, which can increase their anxiety. They also tend to fixate on their problems more than men. Similar studies suggest that, since more likely to experience physical and mental abuse than men, they’re simply more likely to develop anxiety disorders.