Cheating stories — they’ll never get old. No matter how many times you’re told not to do it, there’s always someone who goes against their right judgment and does it anyway. Literally, always. No amount of destroyed cars, video, or insane threats will stop the epidemic.

Case in point: this fool, who decided it would be a good idea to cheat on her boyfriend while studying abroad in Europe instead of breaking up with him. In a story recently sent in and published by BroBible, the cheating girl got a “love letter” while out to dinner with her boyfriend. The guy drove two hours to meet her, then handed her the card upon finishing their meals.

Needless to say, this wasn’t the kind of love letter we’re used to — unless calling your girlfriend a wh*re is loving these days. Here’s the full note:

The story also infers that the dude left her with the bill. Damn, that is harsh. Granted, she probably shouldn’t have cheated on him in the first place. Like, why? Just breakup! Is it really that hard? If you’re interested in hooking up with a bunch of hot European dudes while studying abroad, do you! But don’t drag someone along in the process.

UGH. Cheating is the worst.

[H/T: BroBible]