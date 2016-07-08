After two black men –Philando Castile, 32, and Alton Sterling, 37 — were shot and killed by police officers earlier this week, thousands of peaceful protesters walked the streets of major cities throughout the country in an effort to stop police brutality.

Sadly, a protest in Dallas ended tragically last night when snipers targeted 11 police officers around 8:45 p.m. Seven men were injured and five were fatally shot. The situation in America right now keeps going from bad to worse, with no end in sight.

In response, #PrayForAmerica began trending on Twitter, with tweeters condemning the shooters, racism, and the violent epidemic that’s become linked to a sad sense of normalcy.

https://twitter.com/hollaatmericky/status/751273177154596864

https://twitter.com/JaelenStrong/status/751276470937325569

https://twitter.com/sexuallas/status/751335891101184000

Americans need more than a prayer, they need to change. #PrayForAmerica — يوسف (@kungfujota) July 8, 2016

Another morning full of more devastating news. We all need to help be the change. #PrayForAmerica — Scott & Al (@DCMinute) July 8, 2016

https://twitter.com/OneDrecti0nFans/status/751365697083674624

People squeeze triggers but guns kill people.#PrayforAmerica pic.twitter.com/VMYxJPgwmQ — Raymond Porter (@raymondporter) July 8, 2016

WE SHOULDN'T HAVE TO WALK OUT THE DOOR AND WONDER IF WE ARE GONNA RETURN HOME #PrayForAmerica — bec the neck (@rickyskoala) July 8, 2016

STOP HOMOPHOBIA, RACISM, SEXISM, & ALL OF THE ABOVE. SPREAD LOVE. STOP HATE. #PrayForAmerica — ♡ (@kurtsie) July 8, 2016

The world is broken, is there a restart button? #PrayForAmerica — scott meredith (@scottmeredith) July 8, 2016

Guns dont kill people. People who live in a country without any effective form of gun control kill people. #PrayforAmerica — Gaylen Galan (@itsgalCHRISTINE) July 8, 2016

This country is at war with itself. #PrayForAmerica — Gαω∂ℓу (@famekeke) July 8, 2016

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.