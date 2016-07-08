After two black men –Philando Castile, 32, and Alton Sterling, 37 — were shot and killed by police officers earlier this week, thousands of peaceful protesters walked the streets of major cities throughout the country in an effort to stop police brutality.
Sadly, a protest in Dallas ended tragically last night when snipers targeted 11 police officers around 8:45 p.m. Seven men were injured and five were fatally shot. The situation in America right now keeps going from bad to worse, with no end in sight.
In response, #PrayForAmerica began trending on Twitter, with tweeters condemning the shooters, racism, and the violent epidemic that’s become linked to a sad sense of normalcy.
