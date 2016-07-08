Since the launch of Pokémon Go in the United States, the mobile game has quickly become a huge sensation, rocketing to the top of the iOS App Store. If you have been living under a rock as of late, I’ll provide you a quick synopsis of what the game is.

Pokémon Go sends users walking around their towns in search of Pokémon to catch. It also sends people around to local “Pokéspots” where they can find equipment and other game necessities, such as Pokéballs to catch aforementioned Pokémon.

Welcome to the official #PokemonGO Twitter account. Follow us for announcements, tips, and news. pic.twitter.com/cafGG6gg84 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) July 7, 2016

It was reported today by County 10 that one user ended up spotting a body while trying to play the game. Shayla Wiggins, 19, was playing the game on Friday and tried to catch a Pokémon “from a natural water resource.” She hopped a fence in her town of Riverton, Wyoming, to go near the Wind River. In her quest, she saw something in the water and then realized it was the body of a man wearing black clothing, floating three feet from the shore.

“I didn’t really know what to do at first, but I called 911 right away and they came really quickly,” Wiggins said to County 10. “I was pretty scared and cried for a while.”

Police think that the body had been there for less than 24 hours and told County 10 that “the death appears to be accidental in nature and possibly that of a drowning.”

[Story via]