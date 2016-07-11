This. Is. Everything.

Ashley Greenhalgh was celebrating her 21st birthday and high school graduation when an adorable moment between her and her boyfriend Danny was captured by her sister, Courtney. In the middle of the celebration, Danny presented Ashley with a promise ring, and her reaction is so heartwarming we literally teared up.

Ashley went through a bunch of adorable presents — including a teddy bear and a bottle of sand from the Ocean City boardwalk — before getting to the main present: a tiny wrapped box.

The couple have been together for two years and, according to Courtney’s Facebook post, share an unconditional love for one another. “Danny and my sister have been dating for two years and couldn’t be more perfect for each other. They both have each other’s best interests at heart. Danny and Ashley talk about getting married in the future; while they know that the timing isn’t right just yet, Danny wanted to go out of his way to let my sister know that he will always be there for her and that he only has eyes for her. Danny saved up his own money from his job to get my sister a beautiful, diamond promise ring.”

