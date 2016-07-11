Following the shooting in Texas that killed five police officers, Candace Payne, aka Chewbacca Mom, sings Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” to help the world make it a better place.

“I’m about 30 minutes from where the shootings happened the other night,” she said. “I am thousands of miles, hundreds of miles away from really identifying with every single ounce of pain that I know is being felt by the whole world.”

“I really don’t know what else to say other than I’ve been spreading joy, and I’ve been hoping to do that. But I found myself the last couple days being silent because I’ve been so sad and so heartbroken by what’s going on.”

In the video, she plays Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” on piano. The video has been viewed over 3 million times on Facebook.

Chewbacca Mom is a 37-year-old Texas mother who came to internet stardom with a video of her laughing heartily in a Star Wars Chewbacca mask. The video, posted on May 19, 2016, garnered 140 million views on Facebook in five days, and became the most viewed video on Facebook of all time. Now she’s using her newfound fame to spread a little love in response to the “Black Lives Matter” protest, which resulted in the death of five police officers in Dallas.

“Make a better place, y’all. Fill it with joy, not hate.”

Make a Better Place Posted by Candace Payne on Saturday, July 9, 2016