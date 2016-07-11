Wharton School of Business affiliates want absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump. Over 2,000 students, alumni, and backers at the University of Pennsylvania signed a scathing open letter to Donald Trump headlined – “You Do Not Represent Us.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly reminded the media that he’s “really smart.” “Went to the Wharton School of Finance,” he told the New York Times, “Even then, a long time ago, [it’s] like the hardest, or one of the hardest, schools to get into.”

Um, it’s actually Wharton School of Business, Donald. And getting their name wrong isn’t the only thing that’s ticking off your alma mater.

“We, proud students, alumni, and faculty of Wharton, are outraged that an affiliation with our school is being used to legitimize prejudice and intolerance,” the letter reads. “Although we do not aim to make any political endorsements with this letter, we do express our unequivocal stance against the xenophobia, sexism, racism, and other forms of bigotry that you have actively and implicitly endorsed in your campaign.”

“In seeking America’s highest office, you have used your degree from Wharton to promote and lend legitimacy to your candidacy.”

“The Wharton community is a diverse community,” the letter reads. “We are immigrants and children of immigrants, people of color, Muslims, Jews, women, people living with or caring for those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community. In other words, we represent the groups that you have repeatedly denigrated, as well as their steadfast friends, family, and allies.”

“Your insistence on exclusion and scapegoating would be bad for business and bad for the American economy,” the letter continues. “An intolerant America is a less productive, less innovative, and less competitive America. We, the undersigned Wharton students, alumni, and faculty, unequivocally reject the use of your education at Wharton as a platform for promoting prejudice and intolerance.”

Donald Trump has yet to respond publicly to the letter.