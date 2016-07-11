Jerry Greer, 19-year-old son to famous country sing Craig Morgan, is reportedly missing after a tubing accident this weekend. Although authorities have yet to release the name of the victim, he is believed to be Morgan’s son.

“We are not prepared to release any names at this time. I hope you can understand the situation we are in and the strain that has been put on the family and friends,” Chief Deputy Rob Edwards with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told WSMV.

According to TMZ, Jerry Greer was with friends and family on the Tennessee River Sunday when a boat pulling an inner tube got in an accident. Greer was also on some type of floatation device and has not been seen since. Nor has his mother and Craig Morgan’s wife, Karen Greer.

No signs of drinking have been reported and one source called the incident a “freak accident.” Authorities searched through the night, with five boats actively looking for the missing persons on the lake. A full-scale search resumed at 6am this morning. Crews were also said to be using an underwater vehicle to search the lake, which goes as deep as 15 feet.

Morgan’s assistant has since issued a statement:

Recent Dickson County High School graduate Jerry Greer (19), son of country music entertainer Craig Morgan and wife Karen Greer, went missing yesterday following a boating accident on Kentucky Lake in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Recovery efforts to locate him are underway. The family is grateful for everyone’s support and prayers and requests privacy during this difficult time.