Struggling with spots, acne, or any other blemish can be difficult. And if anyone knows the struggle, it’s beauty blogger Katie Snooks, who’s been suffering from acne for the last 10 years. In an effort to help others, Snooks bravely decided to vlog her bare skin every single day for one month.

After struggling with acne for so long, she has decided to give the medication Roaccutane a try. Katie explained to Cosmpolitan UK that she wanted to film her face every day while starting Roaccuatane to “see how her skin changed in a month, dispel any horror stories people may have heard about the treatment, and help anyone struggling with acne.”

On day 18 of her vlogging, Katie became visibly upset because, “my skin hasn’t been this bad in a very long time… I didn’t think it could get any worse than it had been getting.” While Roaccutane may cause some initial breakouts, it has an 80% success rate for those who stick with the treatment for 4-5 months.

Roaccutane is a very aggressive acne treatment, as it rapidly dries oil in your skin, possibly leading to skin conditions such as cracked lips, dermatitis, dry skin, scaly skin, a red rash, itching, and delicate fragile skin. According to Dr. Jane Leonard, a GP and aesthetic doctor, “It’s used in severe cases of acne when first and second line treatments including topical retinoids, topical and oral antibiotics, and things like the contraceptive pill have been unsuccessful.”

By sharing her journey, Katie is inspiring people to live boldly, despite any insecurities. In a world of filters, editing, and photoshop, it is a bright change to see someone going out of their way to share her journey, no matter how personal it can get.

