Tomi Lahren has always been someone up for a debate, but her most recent stance was beyond controversial and she’s getting a ton of backlash for it. After last week’s stream of shooting tragedies, Tomi Lahren focused on the tragedy in Dallas and blamed Black Lives Matter activists for the unspeakable violence. In a single tweet she compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK and offended an overwhelming amount of people.
The tweet has since been deleted and replaced with cries of injustice.
After being inundated with angry tweets, Lahren, who hosts a program on Glenn Becks’ The Blaze, argued her point of view during a panel segment on CNN’s Reliable Sources. The segment gives people the chance to defend extremist statements on air.
In an interview with Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik, Lahren was ripped apart. Zurawik explained that the news commentator went too far and was being “reckless” with her tweeting. “As a journalist, what you did appalls me,” he explained.
But Lahren wasn’t going to back down.
“I’m not a journalist, I’m a commentator,” she said. “I’m allowed to have my feelings and my opinions and I stand behind the things that I say because the thing that hurts people the most is when you’re honest, when you look at something from an honest lens from your perspective and you bring that forth, you are immediately labeled for it and you are immediately criticized.”
And criticized she was — a lot.
