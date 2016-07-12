A woman fell to her death at the Grand Canyon on Friday, July 8, just hours after posting a photo of her posing at the edge of a cliff at the national park.

Colleen Burns was hiking with friends near the South Kaibab Trail when she slipped off an edge at Ooh Aah Point, said park officials. Rangers recovered her body 400 feet below from which she fell. While her death has been ruled an accident, it is still under investigation.

The photo, which was posted abut three hours before Burns fell to her death, was captioned: “That view tho.”

“She was stepping out of the way for another gentleman to kind of squeeze in, and unfortunately, Colleen kind of got tripped up on her own feet and fell backwards, fell into the canyon,” her friend Jessica Roman, who was hiking with her, told WESH. “That was the longest, strangest, craziest two seconds of my life. Those last two seconds where everyone changed are so minute in comparison to all the memories I have with her.”

The 34-year-old was described by friends as “thoughtful, real, honest and caring” in the Orlando Sentinel. She worked as a regional marketing director for Yelp in Orlando, Florida.

Colleen Burns, 1st @Yelp Orlando Community Manager, has passed away. There are no words. Hoping to find some soon. pic.twitter.com/iZTKOPSbl5 — #YelpOrlando (@YelpOrlando) July 10, 2016

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Colleen Burns, a cherished Yelp colleagues and friend,” read an official statement released by the company. “Colleen launched the Yelp community in Orlando nearly seven years ago. Her passing represents a tremendous loss to our company, the communities she supported and the many friends she made while doing what she loved. We are heartbroken but thankful to have been positively shaped by her passion and joy for life.”

Over the past few days, her friends and family have taken to social media to honor her memory.

This love is brighter

This life is higher

One heart is wider

One heart

We are one heart because of you @ColleenBurns pic.twitter.com/U7CCcRrslJ — Kaskadian Erika (@kakasworld) July 10, 2016