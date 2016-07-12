Kalyn Chapman James was the first black woman to be crowned Miss Alabama in 1993. Now she’s getting attention after posting a highly controversial video where she praises Micah Johnson — the man who killed five Dallas police officers last week — and calls him a martyr.

Throughout the nearly three minute video, James repeatedly says she does not condone violence, but simultaneously feels no guilt for the police officers who lost their lives last week during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.

“I’m dealing with a bit of guilt because I don’t feel sad for the officers that lost their lives, and I know that that’s not really my heart. I value human life, and I want to feel sad for them, but I can’t help but [feel] like the shooter was a martyr. And I know it’s not the right way to feel, because nobody deserves to lose their lives and I know that those police officers had families and people who loved them and that they didn’t deserve to die.”

Through tears she explains that she is not surprised the shooting took place, and that “something has to be done” about the deaths of black men at the hands of police officers.

Here’s the full video:

The video amassed over 300,000 views and received a ton of feedback from viewers. A few watchers reached out to her via direct message on Facebook expressing their sympathies, while others called her racist.

Others left strongly worded posts on the video's comment section, but her page has since been deleted.