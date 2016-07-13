There are some truly sick individuals on this planet.

Brittney Mae Lyon from Escondido, California, was left in charge of babysitting two young girls in Carlsbad. She brought them over to her boyfriend’s house, un-dresssed the two girls and filmed her boyfriend molesting them.

The boyfriend, Samuel Cabrera Jr. and Lyon, both 22-years-old, have been charged with eight felonies. They include child molestation and conspiracy to kidnap. The pair has pleaded not guilty and currently face anywhere from 90 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lyon may have met one of the girls through her babysitting service while the second victim was her family friend. Jodi Breton, the prosecutor for the case, said that one of the girls was also very “developmentally delayed.”

The victims did not know each other.

According to Carlsbad police Lt. Chris Boyd, Lyon had taken the two girls to Cabrera’s house multiple times over the past several months.

“She tricked the parents and the children into thinking they were going to be doing something fun,” Breton said.

Vista Superior Court Judge James Magione told the Los Angeles Times that he found Cabrera and Lyon “to be a substantial risk to public safety.” The pair is being held on $2.6 million bail each.

It is currently unclear as to how long the molestations had been occurring, but officials on the case suspect that it could go back as far as two years. They are also looking to find more possible victims.

