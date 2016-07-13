The beautiful Emily Ratajkowski recently made a stunning cover appearance for the German version of Vogue Magazine.

In order to show her excitement, Ratajkowski went to Instagram to share the cover with us.

“Thank you @voguegermany for this wonderful cover,” she wrote, also thanking the photographer, Giampaolo Sgura.

As you would imagine, the cover was well received (I mean, look at her). In fact, it was so well received that it was made into a t-shirt!

In a recent Instagram, Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself wearing the shirt that features her Vogue cover.

“That moment when @voguegermany makes your cover into a t-shirt”, she wrote.

According to Popsugar, five other models who were also featured on Vogue Germany received T-shirts with their own covers.

Honestly, if I looked as good as them I would wear a t-shirt with my face on it too. Sure, it might be a little awkward for the person sitting across from you, but who gives a f*ck?

Gotta do you.