If recruitment videos have taught us anything, it’s that sororities are apparently having way more fun than the rest of us…and also have way better hair. Yet these women are all outgoing, fun, smart, and involved in philanthropy. In other words, these ladies have exactly what it takes to be Miss COED 2017.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvn3Lm1infw&w=750&h=422]

Our sister site, coed.com, is currently in the submission process of their annual competition to find America’s most awesome college girl in the country. And while you don’t need to be in a sorority to join, the ladies of the University of Arizona are just one example of what they’re looking for. In other words, if you can party with the best of them and still manage to get to class (on time) and do well, then they want to hear from you.

Last year’s winner, Kendall Fuhrman was in a sorority, earned a 4.0 last semester, is currently interning at Tinder , studied abroad, and is active in her community. She also received a TON of awesome prizes including: a trip to Jamaica with her family and friends, a laptop, tablet, personalized Miss COED 2016 clothing, and a spin around the track with legendary IndyCar driver, Mario Andretti.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not.

Submit today for your chance at winning awesome prizes – and bragging rights. The best part? It only takes a few minutes to complete and doesn’t take much of your time one the competition begins. So what are you waiting for? I wish this was around when I was in college.