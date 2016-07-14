Obviously the ESPYs don’t have the same fashion frenzy as award shows like the Grammys or Oscars, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few standouts on the red carpet last night. Exhibit A: Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn looked stunning in a custom white dress by Michael Costello with long sleeves. It’s dramatic, it’s not boring, and it looks great. Best dressed for sure.

However, Caitlyn didn’t choose such a perfect ensemble without a little help from Kim Kardashian herself.

On her Snapchat, Kim K documented Caitlyn trying on dress after dress until they found the perfect one.

White and short was the winner, but really it looks like Caitlyn couldn’t go wrong with those stunning options.

In an Instagram pic taken before she headed to the awards show, Caitlyn thanked Kim for sharing her expertise.

She wrote, “Feeling great, off to the #ESPYS 🙂 Thank you @michaelcostello for the dress and @kimkardashian for your #styling help!!! // hair @courneynansonhair / makeup @robscheppy / jewels @neillanejewlery.”