Celebrities are speaking out about the tragedies facing black Americans in a new video called “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America.” Beyonce, Rihanna, Adam Levine, Bono, and several other famous faces came together to make a very sad point in hopes of making a difference. Responses ranged from “sitting in your car before your bachelor party,” to “driving with a broken brake light,” to “laughing.”

The video was produced in collaboration with Alicia Keys’ We Are Here Movement, an organization dedicated to “manifest a world community built on true equality, and to put an end to the injustice of poverty, oppression, and hopelessness.”

Photos of victims are also shown throughout the video, including Philando Castile, Eric Garner, and Sandra Bland. At the end, Keys asks viewers to tell President Obama the country needs a change.

“We demand radical transformation to heal the long history of systemic racism so that all Americans have the equal right to live and to pursue happiness.”

