Last month, Anton Yelchin died in a freak car accident that left many shocked. Since then, the Star Trek actor’s parents have received overwhelming support from fans. But instead of tweeting or sending out a press release, Viktor and Irina Yelchin went the extra mile. They dedicated a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to thank fans around the world for their kind words and thoughts after the sudden loss of their son.

“Thank you to all of you who have sent flowers and gifts, for your condolences and kind words and to all who came to celebrate the life of our dear son, Anton,” the ad says. “We are deeply grateful for your unconditional love for [him]. He would be surprised at how many hearts and souls he touched. Thank you very much.”

A few weeks after tragically losing their son, the Yelchins take out a classy, thoughtful & touching ad in THR. pic.twitter.com/WTXFJp9Gg2 — Lacey Rose (@LaceyVRose) July 15, 2016

After Anton’s sudden death, celebrities immediately took to social media to pay their respects. “Our dear friend. Our comrade. Our Anton. One of the most open and intellectually curious people I have ever had the pleasure to know. So enormously talented and generous of heart. Wise beyond his years. And gone before his time,” his fellow co-star Zachary Quinto wrote on Instagram. “All love and strength to his family at this impossible time of grief.”

The Yelchin family held a private funeral, attended only by close family and friends, for Anton. According to E! News, the 27-year-old actor was pinned against a brick mailbox after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backwards, resulting in his death. Anton was expected at a rehearsal with friends but he never made it.

Anton’s death caused a $5 million class-action lawsuit against Grand Cherokee manufacturer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Jeep owners, who filed the lawsuit, claim a “detective” gearshift is responsible for more than 300 deaths, including Anton’s. His car was part of FCA’s large recall of 1.1 million vehicles.

