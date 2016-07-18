Kylie Jenner is making moves to end bullying. She has just launched her newest nail polish line with SinfulColors, a three-piece collection that is infused with sapphire flakes.

You may be wondering why she chose sapphire. Wearing blue, the color of sapphire, represents your commitment to end bullying. The collection includes a shimmery navy blue with the name “Kompassionate,” a pink/peach color named “Kourageous” and a silver shade called “Konfident.”

Currently, you can bid on the polishes, which are autographed by Jenner herself. The proceeds will benefit Stomp Out Bullying and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

In the campaign video, Jenner explain why she launched the collection.

“I feel like if I just came out and told my story about bullying, people wouldn’t have sympathy, which I’m okay with,” Kylie said. “I really wanted to give people with real stories an opportunity to share their story and inspire my fans because they inspire me so much.”

Specifically, Jenner is speaking about her Instagram campaign, #IAmMoreThan, that she launched last year. She uses the hashtag to share stories of real people who have undergone major challenges and have come out on the other side with pride.

She has even shared her own story, too. Last December, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she has been bullied on social media her entire life, which is why she was inspired to start the campaign.

“I never talked about my story really; I feel like I’ve kind of accepted it because I realized that just comes with the territory,” she said. “I was online and just finding other girls and boys my age who have been bullied and have kind of overcome it and just done something amazing with it who inspire me.”

Kylie, you know, you don’t seem that bad anymore. I’m impressed.

