Fifty Shades of Grey fans are just months away from seeing E.L. James’ best-selling sequel Fifty Shades Darker come to life on the big screen. While readers of the erotica series have already been introduced to leads Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) and Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele), little has been said about some of the movie’s other actors. It’s time to play catch up, and get to know Luke Grimes, who plays Elliot Grey in Fifty Shades.

The 31-year-old film star is a TV veteran. Even though Grimes recently made his big-screen appearance as Christian Grey’s equally hot brother Elliot, True Blood fans have known him as James, Jessica’s (Deborah Ann Woll) vampire boyfriend.

While his role in Fifty Shades of Grey earned him a huge number of new fans, this isn’t Grimes first feature film. The actor starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the Oscar-nominated film American Sniper in 2006. In the movie, Grimes portrayed the role of Marc Lee, a Navy SEAL who was killed during an ambush. Even though he didn’t get an Academy Award nomination like Bradley Cooper for his role, he did earn critical acclaim. Way to go Luke!

The cast of Fifty Shades Darker is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada as we speak. The film is set to be released in February 2017. Until then, let’s quench our thirst with 15 sexiest photos of Luke Grimes.

