The 2016 Trump National Convention—sorry, the Republican National Convention, will be held from July 18 through the 21st in Cleveland, Ohio. The 5-day event will feature a varied host of speakers, from Trump’s own children, prospective running mates, notable Republican leaders, and even a few celebrities.

“Trump has got to balance what made him successful in the primaries—his unrehearsed, unvarnished way of communicating—with the forethought and demeanor that people still expect from a would-be president,” former Gov. Tim Pawlenty of Minnesota, a Republican, told the New York Times. “But if he doesn’t show self-control, things could go very badly at the convention.”

Republican National Convention 2016 Viewing Details

Date: Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21, 2016

Time: 24-hour coverage

Location: Cleveland, Ohio



How to Watch The Republican National Convention 2015

Several cable news channels with be reporting live from the convention. Among them are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, PBS, ABC, and NBC. C-SPAN will also be providing a 24-hour live feed of the featured speakers. In order to find out which channels these are in your area, be sure to check your local listings.

How To Stream Republican Convention 2016 Online

You can stream coverage of the Republican Convention on many platforms. YouTube will have a live stream of the event, here:

You can also stream it on Twitter. Yeah, you heard that right. Twitter and CBS News are partnering to live-stream CBSN’s coverage of the event on Twitter. You can access the live stream here. Another live stream will also be provided by ABC at ABCnews.com.

Watch National Trump Convention On Phone & Tablet

If you’d rather watch the convention on your smart phone or other portal device, you can download the apps for any of the news channels that will be covering it—CNN, NBC, Fox News, PBS, and MSNBC for iOS and Android.

The 2016 Republican National Convention also has official app, which you can download for iOS or Android.