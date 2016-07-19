A doctor in the Bahamas is standing trial for raping a 20-year-old female patient while giving her an abortion, reports Tribune 242.

Dr. Gerald Mark Forbes, the accused physician, met the victim when she applied to work at his clinic in Freeport, Grand Bahama last February. Forbes told her that she would need to have a medical exam with him before she started the job. It was during this private examination that Forbes allegedly rubbed her vagina and masturbated in front of her.

Two weeks later, the woman returned to the clinic in order to have an abortion. While performing the procedure, the 47-year-old doctor took advantage of her once again, this time, raping her.

Allegedly, Forbes also gave her a packet of Methotrexate, which is a drug used to induce abortions. The court was given a WhatsApp exchange between Forbes and the victim as evidence, the correspondences in which Forbes writes that he didn’t owe her a salary for the work she had performed because he supplied her with medication.

Forbes, of course, has denied all allegations. He told the police that the woman is a “friend of a friend” who worked in his office for a few months. When asked about the alleged incidents and whether or not they occurred, Forbes said he had “nothing to say” on the matter.

The case, which is currently being heard in the Grand Bahama Court, is still ongoing.

Sadly, however, this case is one of many. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Doctors & Sex Abuse project, since 1999 more than 2,400 physicians have been disciplined for some form of sexual misconduct involving their patients.